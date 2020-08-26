Half Year 2020 Adbri Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT
Nicholas D. Miller - ADBRI Limited - CEO
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us to discuss ADBRI's results for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020. Joining me today are Theresa Mlikota, our Chief Financial Officer; and Darryl Hughes, our GM Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. We have lodged our results pack, including the presentation slides with the ASX. The slides will also be visible via the webcast for this briefing.
I would like to commence today with an acknowledgment of country. We acknowledge Aboriginal and tourist trade island of peoples as the traditional owners of the lands and waters of Australia. We recognize their continuing custodianship of country and culture and pay respect to the elders past, present and future.
This morning, you will have noticed the use of our new name and the new branding. We're incredibly
