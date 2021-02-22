Full Year 2020 Adbri Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Nicholas D. Miller - Adbri Limited - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of Adbri's Results for the 2020 Year. I would like to commence today with an acknowledgment of country. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional owners of the lands and waters of Australia. We recognize their continuing custodianship of country and culture and pay respect to their elders, past, present and emerging.



Joining me here today are Theresa Mlikota, our Chief Financial Officer; and Darryl Hughes, General Manager, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. This morning, we launched with the ASX, our 2020 annual report and the presentation that we will be speaking to on this call. The slides will also be visible via the webcast for this briefing.



We launched Adbri brand following the approval to change our company name by shareholders at our 2020 AGM, with the change in name recognizing our history and the strong national presence of the company. We have been helping build a better Australia since 1882 as part of an