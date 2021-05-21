Adbri Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 21, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Raymond D. Barro - Adbri Limited - Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Adbri's 2021 Annual General Meeting.



My name is Raymond Barro, and I am the Chairman of your company.



I will begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land where we host today's meeting in Sydney; and pay my respects to elders both past, present and emerging.



The company Secretary has informed me that there is a quorum present, and therefore I declare the meeting open. Before we commence with the formalities, could I please request that your mobile phones are silenced? Please note that the meeting is being webcast, and a recording will be made available on our website after the meeting. I thank those shareholders