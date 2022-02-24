Full Year 2021 Adbri Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Nick Miller, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Nicholas D. Miller - Adbri Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for our presentation of Adbri's full year results for 2021. Joining me today is Theresa Mlikota, our Chief Financial Officer. I will provide you with an overview of our performance for the 2021 full year. Theresa will then cover the financials before I close out on our strategy and outlook.
I would like to start the acknowledgment of country. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional owners of the lands and waters of Australia. We recognize their continuing custodianship of country and culture and pay respect to the elders: past, present and emerging.
For those less familiar with our business, Slide 3 provides an overview. We have
