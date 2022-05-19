Adbri Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Raymond D. Barro - Adbri Limited - Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to Adbri's 2022 Annual General Meeting. My name is Raymond Barro, and I'm the Chairman of your company.



Before commencing, I would like to address the emergency procedures for the building. Should the building fire alarm sound or your advised there is an emergency, directions will be provided by the event supervisor. Please follow their instructions. I also ask you place your phones on silent.



I will begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land where we host today's meeting in Sydney and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



I'd also like to thank Mr. [Brendan Kieran], a representative of First Nations people who conducted a smoking ceremony just prior to the formal proceedings of this meeting.



The Company Secretary has informed me that there is a quorum present and therefore, I declare the meeting open. The meeting is being webcast, and a recording will be available on our website after the meeting. I thank shareholders