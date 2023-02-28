Full Year 2022 Adbri Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Adbri Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over the conference to Mr. Mark Irwin, Adbri CEO. Please go ahead.



Mark Irwin - Adbri Limited - Interim CEO



Good morning, everyone. Firstly, I'd like to take the opportunity to introduce myself. I joined Adbri in October last year as CEO. I spent the last few months getting to know the business, and we'll talk a bit about that today. And today, I'm here to run through our full year results for 2022.



Joining me on this call is our Interim CFO, Peter Barker, who joined the team in November last year and will be taking us through the financial section of the presentation. Also with Peter and I is Sarah McNally, who looks after Investor Relations.



I'd like to start also by acknowledging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional owners of the lands and waters of Australia. We recognize their continuing custodianship of country and culture and pay respect to the elders past, present and