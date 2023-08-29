Half Year 2023 Adbri Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Mark Irwin - Adbri Limited - CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the presentation of Adbri's first half results for 2023.



I would like to commence today by acknowledging Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional owners of the lands and waters of Australia. We recognize their continuing custodianship of country and culture and pay respect to the elders past, present and emerging.



Joining me today is Jared Gashel, our Chief Financial Officer, who started with us in July; Felicity Lloyd, our Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, who had spent 18 years of her career with Adbri and recently rejoined us and Dianne Mong, our General Manager of Finance, who, until recently, was our Interim CFO. Our first half report and presentation have been lodged with the ASX this morning.