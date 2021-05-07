May 07, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Darren Driscoll - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - CFO



Thanks, Collin, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Alaris Equity Partners conference call and webcast to discuss financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021, as well as a brief corporate update. I'm Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris, and I'm joined on the call by Steve King, President and CEO of Alaris. After a short presentation from Steve and I, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions)



Before we begin, I need to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is