May 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Alaris Q1 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to introduce Chief Financial Officer Amanda Frazer.



Amanda Frazer - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - CFO



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Alaris Equity Partners Conference Call and Webcast to discuss the financial results for the 3 months ended March 31st, 2022. I'm Amanda Frazer, Chief Financial Officer of Alaris, and I'm joined on this call by Steve King, President and Chief Executive Officer. After a short presentation from Steve and I, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.



Before I begin, I would like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and as a result, actual results could