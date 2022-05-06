May 06, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Unitholders of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Mike Ervin, Mr. Ervin, the floor is yours.



Michael Donald Ervin - Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust - Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary



Thank you for joining us today. My name is Mike Ervin. I'm the Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust. Before we begin with the meeting, we would like to provide a quick overview of the virtual media platform.



You should now see the agenda on your screen at the top of -- at the top of the agenda page, there is a legend showing different icons you may click on the screen to access different parts of the platform. The voting icon will only be displayed once the polls are open, which timing will be confirmed by the Chairperson of the meeting.



I would also refer you to the meeting code of conduct