Dominic Roberts - Adriatic Metals PLC - Head of Corporate Affairs



Hello, and welcome to Adriatic Metals presentation to the 2020 121 Conference. My name is Dominic Roberts, and I'm Adriatic's Head of Corporate Affairs, having joined the company in July this year. Prior to this, I was the Chief Operating Officer of the Balkan's largest privately-owned base metal mining company with operational responsibility for five mines in Bosnia and Serbia. And I successfully permitted the latest underground metal mine to be opened in the region.



Adriatic are a Balkans-focused base and precious metals explorer and developer. Dual listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and the London main markets, we are headquartered in the United Kingdom and are very proud to be a homegrown European miner.



We own the world-class Vares silver project in Bosnia and have recently acquired the brownfield and highly prospective Raska polymetallic project in southern Serbia. Both Bosnia and Serbia are exciting jurisdictions to operate in. Both have a long tradition of mining, have excellent education systems