Adriatic Metals PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 30, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Paul Cronin - Adriatic Metals PLC - Managing Director & CEO



Good morning, afternoon, and evening. Again, thanks very much for those who continue to join us for this presentation. Just a brief update on how the company is progressing with its build as well as an update on some of our exploration activities.



We have been very busy to say the least. So over the past several months, we've been working through procurement, engineering, design, working with the closing of the financing but continuing to our increase value through exploration; still working very, very cooperatively with government and our local community. And I'll update on a few things that we've achieved there.



And again, still constantly communicating as best we can with our shareholders. I've recently completed a roadshow in Australia where it's really clear that we need to get down there and spend more time explaining to our Australian shareholder base where we were at having a forced absence over COVID.



So the Vares Silver project, as you know, from our DFS that we published late last year is a very positive