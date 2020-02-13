Akzo Nobel NV Investor Update Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Lloyd Midwinter - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Director of Communications & Investor Relation



Hello, everyone, and welcome to AkzoNobel's Investor Update 2020 and Beyond. I'm Lloyd Midwinter, Director of Communications and Investor Relations at AkzoNobel. Thanks for taking the time to come here today and learn more about the company.



This event is being broadcast live by video webcast. So thanks to everybody joining there. A replay will also be made available.



So if you're here in the room, please remember to switch off your phones or mobile devices or set them to silent.



Also in terms of safety. Before we start, please make yourself aware of the exits at the back of the room. If there is an emergency, please leave the room, turn left and make your way out of the building, following instructions from staff.



So the presentation slides for today are available on our website, www.akzonobel.com. I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement at the back of the presentation. Please note this