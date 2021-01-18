Jan 18, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the AkzoNobel Investor Update Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present Lloyd Midwinter. Please go ahead with your meeting.



Lloyd Midwinter - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Director of Communications & Investor Relation



Hello and welcome. I'm Lloyd Midwinter, Director of Communications and Investor Relations at AkzoNobel.



Today, our CEO, Thierry Vanlancker, will briefly outline AkzoNobel's recent announcement and then take some time to answer your questions together with our CFO, Maarten de Vries.



For additional information, please contact AkzoNobel investor relations.



Thierry F. J. Vanlancker - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Chairman of the Board of Management & CEO



Thank you, Lloyd. Thanks for joining, everybody. First of all, best wishes for the new year in 2021. And hopefully, things normalize on the pandemic area during the year. So definitely stay safe and stay healthy.



As you've seen today, we made a proposal to acquire the Finnish company