Q4 2020 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you for standing-by. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this point.



Now I'll turn the meeting over to your host, Lloyd Midwinter. You may begin.



Lloyd Midwinter - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Director of Communications & Investor Relation



Hello, and welcome to Akzo Nobel's investor update for Q4 2020. I'm Lloyd Midwinter, Director of Communications and Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Thierry Vanlancker; and CFO, Maarten de Vries, will guide you through our results. We'll refer to a presentation, which you can follow on screen and download from our website, akzonobel.com. A replay of this webcast will also be available. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. For additional information, please contact the Investor Relations team.



Before we start, I would like to remind you about the disclaimer at the back of this presentation. Please note, this also applies to the conference call and answers to your questions.



I now hand