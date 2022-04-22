Akzo Nobel NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Nils Smedegaard Andersen - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



occasion. The applicable governmental restrictions at the date of the AGM was still unknown, and to allow for an efficient organization of the AGM, it was decided to hold this year's AGM virtually similar to the last 2 years. To ensure as much interaction as possible, AkzoNobel offered the possibility to shareholders to submit questions regarding the agenda items prior to the start of this meeting. These questions will be answered during the meeting. In addition, questions may be submitted at any time during this meeting using the chat box on the online voting platform. Our aim is to answer all questions during the meeting. Questions not answered during the meeting will be answered at our website.



This meeting will be held in English. Together with me on stage are Mr. Dick Sluimers, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; Mr. Thierry Vanlancker, our CEO; Mr. Maarten de Vries, our CFO; and Dr. Hilka Schneider, our General Counsel. Also attending this meeting are the other