Q2 2023 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the AkzoNobel Quarter 2 Results. My name is Caroline and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over the call to your host, Kenny Chae to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Kyung Seok Chae - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Head Of IR



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to AkzoNobel's investor update for the second quarter of 2023. I'm Kenny Chae, Head of Investor Relations. Today, our CEO, Greg Poux-Guillaume; and CFO, Maarten de Vries will take you through our results. We'll refer to the presentation covering the most recent quarter, which you can follow on screen and download from our website at akzonobel.com. A replay of this webcast will also be made available following the event. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations team. Before we start a reminder of our forward-looking statements disclaimer on Slide 2. Please note, this also applies to the conference call and answers to