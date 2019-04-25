Akzo Nobel NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Nils Smedegaard Andersen - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Well, the door just closed, so I assume that's the sign that we may start. And ladies and gentlemen, it's a great pleasure for me today to welcome you here to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and we're pleased that you turned up to hear some news from the company, what happened last year. Among other things, of course, we will discuss the annual report from 2018. We will go through the auditor's report, and we will also discuss the final dividend for the year 2018.



And I'm here today -- I'm the Chairman of the Board. My name is Nils Andersen. And I'm here today with my colleagues from the Supervisory Board: Mrs. Peggy Bruzelius, Ms. Sue Clark, Mr. Byron Grote, Mr. Michiel Jaski, Dr. Pamela Kirby, Mr. Dick Sluimers and Mr. Patrick Thomas. Absent from the Supervisory Board members are Ben Verwaayen, who unfortunately had a long-standing commitment elsewhere. Also here today on the podium, we have Mr. Thierry Vanlancker, who's the CEO of the company, if anybody should have any doubts; and Mr. Maarten de Vries, who's our