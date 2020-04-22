Q1 2020 Akzo Nobel NV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Welcome to the AkzoNobel First Quarter 2020 Analyst Call.



I would now like to hand the call over to Mr. Lloyd Midwinter, Director of Investor Relations. Go ahead, please, sir.



Lloyd Midwinter - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Director of Communications & Investor Relation



Hello and welcome to the AkzoNobel investor update for Q1 2020.



Today, our CEO, Thierry Vanlancker; and CFO, Maarten de Vries, will guide you through the results for the fourth -- first quarter.



We will refer to a presentation, which you can follow on screen and download from our website akzonobel.com.



Before we start, I would like to remind you about the disclaimer at the back of this presentation. Please note this also applies to the conference call and answers to your questions.



I