Akzo Nobel NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Nils Smedegaard Andersen - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



So ladies and gentlemen, I hereby open the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. And I would like to extend a warm welcome to all of you participating virtually. Considering the recent developments in -- surrounding COVID-19, it was decided to hold this year's AGM virtually in order to comply with the governmental restrictions. I hope everybody listening to this AGM is safe, at home and in good health during these unprecedented circumstances.



To ensure as much interaction as possible, AkzoNobel offered the possibility to shareholders to submit questions regarding the agenda items prior to the start of the meeting. The aim is to answer most of these questions during this meeting, questions that we received in advance will not be -- that will not be answered during this meeting have been answered already on our website. The meeting is -- will be held in English.



Also participating in this meetings are the members of the Supervisory Board, Mrs. Sue Clark; Mr. Michiel Jaski; Dr. Pamela Kirby; Mrs.