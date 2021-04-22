Akzo Nobel NV Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Nils Smedegaard Andersen - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I here by open this Annual General Meeting of shareholders. I'd like to extend a warm welcome to all of you participating virtually. Same as last year and considering that we still find ourselves in the midst of a pandemic, it was decided to hold this AGM virtually in order to comply with the government restrictions. I hope everybody listening to the AGM is safe and home and in good health. To ensure as much interaction as possible, Akzo Nobel offered the possibility to shareholders to submit questions regarding the agenda items prior to the start of this meeting. Our aim is to answer most of these meeting -- or questions during this meeting. Questions that we received in advance that will not be answered in the meeting because they were not relevant for the agenda. Items will have been answered on our website. In addition, questions may be submitted at any time during the meeting, using the chat box on the online routing platform. The meeting will be held in English. Also participating in this