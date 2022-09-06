Akzo Nobel NV Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 06, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Nils Smedegaard Andersen - Akzo Nobel N.V. - Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board



Ladies and gentlemen, I hereby open this Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and I would like to start by extending a warm welcome to all of you participating virtually. To allow for an efficient organization of the AGM -- the EGM, it was decided to hold it virtually similar to the last 3 AGMs. To ensure as much interaction as possible, AkzoNobel offered the possibility to shareholders to submit questions regarding the agenda items prior to the start of this meeting. These questions will be answered during the meeting. In addition, questions may be submitted at anytime during this meeting using the chat box on the online voting platform.



Our aim is to answer all questions during the meeting. Questions not answered during the meeting, should there be any, will be answered on our website after the meeting, and the meeting will be held in English. Together with me on stage is Mr. Dick Sluimers, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee; and Dr. Hilka Schneider, our General Counsel and Secretary of this