Q4 2018 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 28, 2019 / 03:50PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Gailey, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank conference call to present and discuss the full year 2018 financial results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Welcome to Alpha Bank's Full Year 2018 Results Presentation. I'm Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. With me today are Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist; Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; and Theodoros Athanassopoulos, Executive General Manager of NPL Wholesale Unit. And we're going to be taking you through the presentation before we move to a Q&A session.



Also with us are Evangelos Kavvalos, in charge of the Retail NPL Unit; as well as our Group Treasurer, George Michalopoulos.



As these are my first results as group CEO of Alpha Bank, allow me