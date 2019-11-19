Q3 2019 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Alpha Bank's conference call for our 9 months results and for our strategy updates. I'm Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO, and here with me is Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer.



Today, in addition to our 9-month financial results presentation, we are very pleased to announce Alpha Bank's strategy update for the period 2020 to 2022. A comprehensive program of change that will enable us to effectively create value for shareholders by drastically improving the health of our balance sheet through a front-loaded and ambitious NPE reduction strategy. This