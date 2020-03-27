Q4 2019 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gelly, your Chorus call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank conference call to present and discuss the full year 2019 financial results. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alpha Bank's conference call for its 2019 results presentation. This is Vassilios Psaltis, CEO. And with me is Lazaros Papagaryfallou, CFO; and Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist.



Since the announcement of our strategy plan in November 2019, the Greek economy has transitioned from a clear recovery path with real GDP growing by 1.9% in 2019, the same pace as in the year before to a new macro trajectory. This, however, at this point, it looks like a distant past, as following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Northern Hemisphere at the end of February 2020, heightened