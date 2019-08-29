Q2 2019 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Gelly, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank conference call to present and discuss the First Half 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Alpha Bank's First Half 2019 Results Presentation.



I am Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. With me are Artemios Theodoridis, Deputy CEO, in charge of Nonperforming Loans and Treasury; Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist. And we are going to take you through the presentation before we move on to the Q&A. Also with us are Theodoros Athanassopoulos and Evangelos Kavvalos, Executive General Manager of NPLs in wholesale and retail, respectively; as well as our Group Treasurer, George Michalopoulos.



Starting on Page 5 for the key