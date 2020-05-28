Q1 2020 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank Conference Call to present and discuss the First Quarter 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Good morning to those dialing in from the U.S., and welcome to Alpha Bank's first quarter Earnings conference call. It's Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO; and I'm joined by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, the Head of Investor Relations.



Let's go directly to start our presentation on Page 4. What I would like to highlight our reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic. Right from the very start, we have put all our focus on being there for our colleagues and our customers on what is an unprecedented environment. Our #1