Aug 27, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Danny, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank Conference Call to present and discuss the First Half 2020 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.
Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's First Half 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO; and I'm joined by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist; Georgios Michalopoulos, our Group Treasurer; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Head of IR.
This has been an incredibly challenging year so far. However, our bank has swiftly adapted to the new reality, full of uncertainties. By doing so, we have been able to support our customers and
Q2 2020 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2020 / 02:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...