Q3 2020 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gaily, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank conference call to present and discuss the 9 months 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's 9-month 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. And I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, Chief Financial Officer; George Michalopoulos, Group Treasurer; Panagiotis Kapopoulos, Chief Economist; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Head of IR.



This has been an incredibly challenging year, full of uncertainties and unprecedented situations. However, our bank has swiftly adapted to this new reality, and we have been able to support both our