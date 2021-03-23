Q4 2020 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 03:50PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Alpha Bank conference call and live webcast to present and discuss the full year 2020 financial results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Alpha Bank management. Gentlemen, you may now proceed.



Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Bank A.E. - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and good morning to those dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. And I'm joined by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; Panagiotis Kapopoulos, our Chief Economist; and Dimitrios Kostopoulos, Head of IR.



Before starting with our full year 2020 results, a short personal note for a figure that has made Alpha Bank what it is today. March 9 marked the passing of Giannis Costopoulos, our Honorary Chairman and grandson of the founder of our bank, arguably the greatest banker in Greece from