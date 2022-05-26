Q1 2022 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 02:50PM GMT

Vassilios Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings SA - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone, and very good morning to those of you dialing in from the US. I would like to welcome you to Alpha Bank's first-quarter results call for 2022. I am Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO, and I'm joined here today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our Chief Financial Officer; our Chief Economist, Panayotis Kapopoulos; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR.



Let's start by looking at the macro picture on slide 4, please. Real GDP in Greece is expected to exhibit a growth premium over the next [two] (corrected by company after the call) years as real GDP growth will outpace the EU average, and this can be depicted in