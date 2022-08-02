Aug 02, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT
Good afternoon, everyone, and a very good morning to those of you dialing in from the U.S. Welcome to Alpha Bank's second quarter results call for 2022. This is Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO, and I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our chief financial officer; our chief economist, Mr. Panagiotis Kapopoulos; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, the Head of IR.
Let's start by looking at the macro picture on Page 4, please. There, you can see that Greece delivered robust real GDP growth for the first quarter of this year of 7% on a year on year basis, and this was supported by strong
Q2 2022 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2022 / 01:50PM GMT
