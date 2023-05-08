Q1 2023 Alpha Services and Holdings SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 02:45PM GMT

Vassilios E. Psaltis - Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome everyone to Alpha Bank's results call for the first quarter of 2023. I'm Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank's CEO. I'm joined today by Lazaros Papagaryfallou, our CFO; and Iason Kepaptsoglou, our Head of IR.



Let's start with a brief update on the macro on Slide 4 please. The strong economic growth recorded in the past couple of years paved the way for a better than expected performance of public finances in 2022 despite the sizable policy interventions adopted by the Greek government to support disposable income.



As depicted in the