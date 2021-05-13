Q1 2021 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / NTS GMT

Francois Nuyts - Allegro.eu SA - Chief Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



on having a greater impact. And this is all more remarkable that we achieved this in light of, let's call it, additional competition in the country. Now we have great prices, but it's also good to make it easier for consumers to discover those great prices. We launched a tag called Super Cena, which greatly helps consumers find one of the best prices on the website, and we see that it's got a great uptick in the consumer engagement.



Moving to delivery experience on Page 8. So as you recall, we first and foremost focus on using data and software and AI to continuously improve the delivery experience using third-party means, whether it's sellers and carriers. And we're able to sequentially improve the quality of our delivery through such tools, 8 percentage points year-on-year.



Now we also invest in assets, whether it's fulfillment, whether it's own networks. And this targets both adding revenue from the services we provide to sellers but also increase the GMV from the increased conversion provided from