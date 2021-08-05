Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
I think that we should have all the participants by now. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Allegro Q2 '21 Results Call. We have with us today our CEO, FranÃ§ois Nuyts.
FranÃ§ois Nuyts - Allegro.eu SA - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning.
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
And our CFO, Jon Eastick.
Jonathan Eastick - Allegro.eu SA - CFO & Executive Director
Good morning.
Michal Kuzawinski - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director
My name is Michal Kuzawinski, and I'm Head of Investor Relations.
A few organizational announcements before we begin. Firstly, you can download our quarterly presentation discussed today from our IR website on Allegro.eu. Please read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the presentation, in particular the comments about forward-looking statements.
Secondly, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator
Q2 2021 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...