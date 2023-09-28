Q2 2023 Allegro.eu SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Jota, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Allegro Group Earnings Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Second Quarter 2023 results.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Tomasz Pozniak, Investor Relations Director. Mr. Pozniak, you may now proceed.



Tomasz Pozniak - Allegro.eu SA - IR Director



Thank you, Jota, and welcome to everybody on our call. Apologies for a slight delay. It is my pleasure to have with us today: Roy Perticucci, the CEO of Allegro, who will guide you through the business highlights of the second quarter; and Jon Eastick, our CFO, who will elaborate on financials and the outlook for the third quarter.



Our results presentation is available for download from our Allegro.eu webpage. You may also download the slides from the link available on the webcast stream. As a reminder, today's presentation and discussion contains forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from the plans expressed