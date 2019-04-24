Q1 2019 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to ALFA's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. Now I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Corporate Communications. Mr. Lozano, you may begin.



Hernan F. Lozano - ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. - IR Officer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to ALFA's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Additional details about our quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon and is available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



As a reminder, during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. Therefore, actual results could vary materially and the company cautions not to rely unduly on these forward-looking statements.



This call will be divided into 2 parts. First, Eduardo Escalante, our CFO, will discuss ALFA's consolidated