Oct 18, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to ALFA's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President, Corporate Communications. Mr. Lozano, you may begin.
Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to ALFA's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Additional details about our quarterly results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation, which we hope will serve as a useful reference to complement today's call.
Both documents are available on our website, alfa.com.mx. As a reminder, during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. Therefore, actual results could vary materially and the company cautions not to rely unduly on these forward-looking
Q3 2019 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
