Q2 2023 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Alfa's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lozano, you may begin.



Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. - Vice-President of IR



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alfa's Second Quarter Earnings Webinar. We hope this Zoom broadcast will be more convenient than our previous dial-in and webcast alternatives. As always, we very much appreciate your feedback. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.



Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today's webinar together