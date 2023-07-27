Jul 27, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, and welcome to Alfa's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.
Now I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Hernan Lozano, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Lozano, you may begin.
Hernan F. Lozano - Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. - Vice-President of IR
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Alfa's Second Quarter Earnings Webinar. We hope this Zoom broadcast will be more convenient than our previous dial-in and webcast alternatives. As always, we very much appreciate your feedback. Further details about our financial results can be found in our press release, which was distributed yesterday afternoon together with a summarized presentation. Both are available on our website in the Investor Relations section.
Let me remind you that during this call, we will share forward-looking information and statements, which are based on variables and assumptions that are uncertain at this time. It is my pleasure to participate in today's webinar together
Q2 2023 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...