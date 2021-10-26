Q3 2021 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the Alfa Laval earnings call. As always, let me start with a few intro comments before moving on into the presentation. As you've seen from the quarter report, global demand remained steady and firm. It was a continuation of a synchronized global recovery and we see especially favorable environments, both in our core markets of U.S. and China. We are as a company now well above the 2019 level as well and in many areas, significantly above the 2019 level.



The margin improved somewhat in the quarter. There was a lot of factors affecting the margin development, both in a positive and in a