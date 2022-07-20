Q2 2022 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Thank you. And again, welcome to our second quarter earnings call. Let me start, as always, with a few intro comments to the report.



First, demand was clearly strong. We are at SEK 27.7 billion in the first half of 2022, organically, up 14% and a new all-time high of SEK 14.4 billion in the second quarter with a strong support from a growing portfolio of sustainability solutions. The margin remained stable at 16.5% despite volatility in commodity prices and supply chains. In all, the operating conditions improved gradually during the quarter.



Finally then, although the group is increasing its readiness to meet the negative macroeconomic situation, market conditions are expected to remain favorable in the short term. I will return to that this year later on.