Alfa Laval AB Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval Corporate AB - President & CEO



It's been a few years, and some of us have met in some instances, but certainly not in this format. The intention of this Capital Markets Day is just at the executive briefing. The intention is not to give you a heart attack, not a heart attack because things are fantastic and not a heart attack because things are awful. We're going to cruise through this.



I don't think you will find a sensation but our objective is that you will get some clarity on issues that are on your mind. And I think for those of you who followed us for a long time, and many of you have, the issue of clarity that's been circulating in the investor community for a long time is what are the implications of the energy transition. And obviously, we will talk about that. But the transition we are in is affecting our company as a whole, in Food & Water, in Marine as well as in Energy. So we will pick up a little bit on the overall change of the environment and what we've been doing for a couple of years when we were sitting home watching COVID wrecking the world.

