Q1 2019 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 11:45AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Alfa Laval conference call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 24th of April, 2019.



And now I would like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Erixon. Please, go ahead.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome to our earnings call for first quarter. And let me, as always, start with a couple of introductory comments.



First, demand in most end markets for Alfa Laval remained firm and positive in Q1. All regions contributed to record order intake. We continued a stable margin improvement landing at 17% for the quarter, mainly driven by volume growth and productivity. And lastly, you may have noted towards the end of our quarterly report, a whole host of new product introductions during the quarter. Our R&D expenses has increased to a running rate of about SEK 1 billion from a