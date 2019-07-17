Q2 2019 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 17, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alfa Laval Q2 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 17th of July 2019. And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. Tom Erixon. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to second quarter earnings call. Let me as always start with a few introductory comments and then Jan Allde and myself will go through the presentation material for the call.



So in most aspects, we felt we had a solid and a good quarter in the second one. We recorded both invoicing and earnings on a record level for the quarter based on a strong order backlog. We had specifically a good growth in the Service orders, which grew approximately 11%, which is an unusually high number for us in the Service area.



In terms of the order