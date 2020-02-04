Q4 2019 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to the Q4 earnings call. We'll follow normal procedure. I will start, Jan will follow with some further details and then we'll take the Q&As. Let me start as always with a couple of introductory comments to the report before moving into the presentation.



First, it's clear that it was a very strong quarter for us in terms of invoicing. And after a significant period of building the order book, we converted SEK 13 billion into sales, representing 15% (sic) [16%] growth compared to last year. So that went very well in the quarter.



In terms of demand, most end markets remain