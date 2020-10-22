Q3 2020 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Alfa Laval Q3 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you the conference is being recorded today on Thursday, the 22nd of October 2020.



I will now hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tom Erixon. Please, go ahead.



Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning. Welcome to our third quarter earnings call. Let me start as always, with a couple of overall comments to the report, and then we'll go through the presentation.



First, regarding demand in Q3, it remained sequentially stable and on a somewhat of a slow level compared to last year. The parts of the oil and gas market and parts of the Marine markets were specifically weak, whereas the transition to a more carbon-free economy at large is driving increased demand in other parts of the portfolio, especially related to energy efficiency solutions.



The margin was unchanged compared to a strong third quarter last year at above