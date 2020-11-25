Alfa Laval AB Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Johan Lundin - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-Head of IR



Welcome, everyone, to Alfa Laval's Capital Markets Day 2020. I am Johan Lundin, and I will guide you through this digital event. We actually do miss having you here, but we will put our faith in Teams, and we will try to create some digital magic until we meet in person once again.



The Capital Markets Day will run for about 2 hours and consists of 3 parts. First, our CFO, Jan Allde, will talk about our 3 divisions and some highlighted areas within each division. And then we would also go through some key metrics going forward. Secondly, our CEO, Tom Erixon will talk about Alfa Laval's growth journey and group transformation. And more specifically, about how strong global trends will continue to drive demand for Alfa Laval's solutions both here today, but also for the longer perspective. Finally, we will have a lot of time for an open Q&A session.



So with that said, I am convinced that you will find this to be a very, very interesting day. So stay alert. Stay muted. And let's kick it off with the first