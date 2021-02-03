Q4 2020 Alfa Laval AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Good morning. Welcome to Alfa Laval's Earnings Call for full year 2020 and the fourth quarter.



As always, let me start with a few introductory comments. Financially, the year was relatively stable with an order intake of organic minus 6%, with a clear margin uptick during the year and especially during the fourth quarter, and overall, a strong cash flow.



Operationally, we had a good year with almost all operating indicators improving further during the year. Safety was improved. The cost of quality was reduced. The delivery position was kept high during a problematic year and the project execution improved. All in all, we had a