Apr 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation - Pre Recorded

Apr 27, 2021 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Dennis JÃ¶nsson

Alfa Laval AB (publ) - Chairman of the Board



=====================

Dennis JÃ¶nsson - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, shareholders, special times call for special measures, and sadly, the Annual General Meeting, once again, must take place virtually. That is not how we want it to be since [time with the OEs I know] will always be important. We can just hope that by this time next year, we will be able to sit together.



2020 was a remarkable year. A pandemic that gripped communities all over the world presented, and continues to present, challenges for every aspect of society, for health care systems, for the economy, for you and for us. COVID-19 has caused enormous suffering, personal suffering for those who fell ill themselves or who, in the worst case, lost a loved one. But suffering has also been due to the various lockdowns,