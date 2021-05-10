Alfa Laval AB to Acquire Stormgeo AS Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Tom Erixon - Alfa Laval AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. We decided it was a good idea to give you some background and rationale for the announcement today on the acquisition of StormGeo. So this will be an update on the background and our strategic intent with this acquisition. We will provide some transactional details as well. And then maybe most of it will a shorter Q&A session.



Rather than me and Jan giving you a lot of color as to StormGeo. And by the way, you will find a lot of publicly information on them, so I'm sure you're doing your own research. But we thought we'll just share with you a brief video. I hope it's going to work. We take